Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar played the role of a journalist in her recent OTT release Bhakshak which is directed by Pulkit. The actress recently took to her social media account and thanked Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan for choosing her for this character. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bhakshak: Bhumi Pednekar wins accolades for her pitch perfect performance; netizens call the film a need of an hour

Bhumi even penned down a heartfelt note for the same and expressed her gratitude. On On February 12, Bhumi shared a video on her Instagram account page and thanked everyone for the huge responses to the film. In the video, Bhumi recites a dialogue from this film, while the the movie's scene is playing in the background. She said, 'Have you forgotten to empathize with others' pain? Do you still count yourself among humans? Or have you deemed yourself a devourer?' Also Read - Bhakshak Movie Review: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra investigative thriller on Netflix impresses audience; netizens say 'Gripping drama'

Have a look at Bhumi Pednekar's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Trending Now

Bhumi captioned the video as, “Jab #bhakshak shuru ki thi tab @justpulkit ne kahan tha, dekhna Bhumi ye kahaani logon ko kabhi chhodh nahi payegi. Shooting this film was full of many moments that still overwhelm me. Our ‘story’ was reality for these children. They were so young that they probably didn’t even know what was happening with them. This thought kept us going. We have to make a film free of all corruption and with all the right intentions. This one is beyond a hit or flop. It’s about how deeply it affects you when you watch it.'

She concluded the post as she wrote, 'Today we stand victorious. We felt the impact. Let’s not stop. If our film made you feel and the next time you see injustice big or small do your bit :)

We all have a Vaishali Singh in us.

Thank you my incredible team #Bhakshak

And a special thank you @iamsrk @gaurikhan for making this happen. I will always be full of gratitude for you for making me a part of Bhakshak.' Bhakshak features Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, and Aditya Srivastava in important roles.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan