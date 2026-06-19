Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata Box Office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s film STRUGGLES, earns below Rs 50 lakh

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata box office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut's 26/11-based drama earned Rs 45 lakh on Thursday, taking its total collection to Rs 6.55 crore. The film now faces a major challenge with Cocktail 2 entering theatres.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office collection

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata box office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata is finding it difficult to attract audiences to theatres. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film, which is based on the bravery of nurses at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks, opened to decent curiosity but has been struggling since its first weekend. The movie earned Rs 1 crore on its opening day (Friday), followed by Rs 1.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.80 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped sharply once the weekdays started.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata box office collection

On Monday and Tuesday, it managed around Rs 65 lakh each day, before falling further to Rs 55 lakh on Wednesday. On its 7th day (Thursday), the film collected just Rs 45 lakh, taking its total India collection to around Rs 6.55 crore so far.

Can Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata sustain amid Cocktail 2 release?

Even though the film has received appreciation from those who watched it for its patriotic theme and strong performances, it hasn’t generated the kind of footfall needed to sustain itself. With new releases like Cocktail 2 now hitting screens, the competition has become even tougher, making recovery look difficult.

Haryana makes Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata tax-free

Interestingly, while general audiences haven’t shown much interest, the film has received notable backing from political circles. The Haryana government has declared it tax-free. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a special screening and described the film as an inspiration for every Indian. He praised its message of courage, humanity, and duty. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also watched a special screening in Bhubaneswar and lauded the movie.

About Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata

The story follows nurse Geeta Madhav Kamble (played by Kangana), a character inspired by real-life nurse Anjali Kulthe, who risked her life to save patients during the attacks. The film also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and others. Kangana has co-produced the project.

Despite its emotional subject and political support, Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata has yet to achieve strong commercial success. Its performance in the coming days will be crucial to see if it can pick up any momentum.

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