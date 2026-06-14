Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film sees GROWTH amid tough battle with multiple releases

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's 26/11-based drama witnessed a disappointing Sunday, taking its total India net collection to just Rs 2.49 crore amid stiff competition from multiple new releases.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has had a rather slow start at the box office. The movie, which tells the inspiring story of the brave nurses at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the horrific 26/11 terror attacks, was released on June 12 and is facing tough competition from multiple new releases.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 1 crore on Day 1. It showed some growth on Day 2, collecting Rs 1.45 crore (a 45% jump), taking its two-day India net total to Rs 2.45 crore and gross to Rs 2.93 crore. However, on Day 3 (Sunday), it saw a sharp drop, adding only around Rs 0.04 crore net. After three days, the film has earned Rs 2.49 crore net and Rs 2.98 crore gross in India.

Kangana's film competing with these movies

The movie is currently playing in a limited number of shows- just 364 on Day 3. It is competing with several other releases, including Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (directed by Imtiaz Ali), Manoj Bajpayee’s political drama Governor, Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bobby Deol’s Bandar, and the Hollywood film He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Despite the modest box office numbers, Kangana’s performance has received appreciation from those who have watched the film. During promotions, she publicly thanked John Abraham for graciously giving her the film’s title, which he had originally registered under his banner, without charging any fee.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also stars Smita Tambe, Girija Oak, Esha Dey, and Prasad Oak in important roles. While the film pays tribute to the courage of the nurses during one of India’s darkest days, it is yet to find strong traction with mass audiences.

With limited screens and tough competition, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will need very strong word-of-mouth to improve its collections in the coming days.

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