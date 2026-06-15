Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film sees Sunday JUMP but FAILS to beat Main Vaapas Aaunga

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's 26/11-based drama earned Rs 1.80 crore on Sunday, taking its India net total to Rs 4.25 crore. Despite a 24% jump and tax-free status in Haryana and Delhi, the film lagged behind Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s latest film has recorded some improvement at the box office on its third day, but it remains the lowest-performing major release of the weekend.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 3

According to early Sacnilk estimates, the movie collected Rs 1.80 crore net on Day 3 from 1,914 shows. This marks a 24.1% jump from Day 2’s Rs 1.45 crore and its opening day of Rs 1 crore. After three days, the film has earned a total India gross of Rs 5.09 crore and a net collection of Rs 4.25 crore.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past vs Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

While the growth is positive, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is lagging behind its competitors. The horror thriller Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is leading the pack, collecting Rs 11.03 crore gross and Rs 9.35 crore net across 10,807 shows in three days — more than double what Kangana’s film has managed.

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is also performing better. On Day 3, it earned an estimated Rs 2.50 crore net from 2,155 shows, taking its three-day India gross to Rs 6.60 crore and net to Rs 5.50 crore.

The modest numbers for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are a bit disappointing, especially since the film has received tax-free status in both Haryana and Delhi. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the exemption after attending a special screening on Saturday.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

The film is based on the courage shown by the nurses at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. It highlights themes of bravery, compassion, and duty. According to the Chief Minister, the story carries a powerful message that resonates with people across the country.

Even with its emotional subject and government backing, the film hasn’t really found solid mass appeal yet. How it does in the next few days is gonna matter a lot, because it will decide if it can pick up pace, or if it will keep being that sort of slow performer at the box office.

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