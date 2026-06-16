Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut's film CRASHES below Rs 1 crore on first Monday

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's 26/11-based drama earned just Rs 65 lakh on its first Monday, registering a steep 63.9% decline from Sunday. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 4.90 crore, lagging behind Main Vaapas Aaunga and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata had a disappointing first Monday at the box office. After a slow opening weekend, the film witnessed a major fall in collections on Day 4. According to early Sacnilk estimates, the movie collected just Rs 65 lakh net on Monday from 1,866 shows. This marks a steep 63.9% drop from Sunday’s Rs 1.80 crore. After four days in theatres, the film has earned an estimated India gross of Rs 5.86 crore and a net collection of Rs 4.90 crore.

While all films see a dip on Mondays, falling below the Rs 1 crore mark this early is a worrying sign for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, especially given its patriotic theme and Kangana’s strong fan following.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Main Vaapas Aaunga

In comparison, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga also dropped on Monday but held up better. It collected Rs 1.25 crore net from 2,139 shows, a 50% decline from Sunday’s Rs 2.50 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Haunted 3D

The clear winner of the weekend remains the horror thriller Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. It earned Rs 2.20 crore net on Monday, registering a 38.9% drop from Sunday. Even with the dip, its hold was significantly stronger than both competing releases.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

The film, which tells the inspiring story of the brave nurses at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks, has received tax-free status in Haryana and Delhi. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the exemption after attending a special screening. However, the support doesn’t seem to have translated into strong audience turnout so far.

With limited screens and tough competition, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will need very strong word-of-mouth and consistent growth in the coming days if it wants to improve its fortunes. As of now, it remains the weakest performer among the major new releases this weekend.

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