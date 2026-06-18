Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut's film STRUGGLES despite positive reviews

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's 26/11 drama earned Rs 55 lakh on its sixth day, taking its India net collection to Rs 6.10 crore. Despite positive reactions for its story and performances, the film continues to struggle amid tough competition.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has completed six days in theatres. The film, which tells the inspiring and emotional story of the brave nurses at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the horrific 26/11 terror attacks, opened to mostly positive reactions from audiences who appreciated its patriotic theme and strong performances.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

However, the box office numbers have been rather modest so far. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 0.55 crore net on Day 6, marking a 15.4% drop from the previous day. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 6.10 crore and gross to Rs 7.25 crore after six days in theatres.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Geeta Madhav Kamble, a character reportedly inspired by real-life nurse Anjali Kulthe. Anjali played a crucial part in identifying the terrorists and protecting patients during one of India’s darkest days. The supporting cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, Esha Dey, and others who have also been praised for their convincing performances.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata faces competition from...

The movie is currently dealing with a lot of tough competition from a bunch of other fresh releases, like Mahaakshay Chakraborty’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past , Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga , Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, and the Hollywood horror Backrooms. With so many titles out at once, this packed weekend has made it a bit harder for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to really widen its audience circle.

Even though people are giving it credit for its heartfelt emotional storytelling and for the cast’s efforts, it still seems to struggle when it comes to drawing in bigger crowds. It’s been given tax-free status in a few states such as Haryana and Delhi, which is definitely a good move, yet that benefit hasn’t quite turned into strong ticket-counter numbers.

With the first week almost over, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will need consistent word-of-mouth and steady growth in the coming days to improve its collections. For now, it remains one of the slower performers among the major releases this weekend. The film’s fate will depend on how well it holds during the weekdays and whether audiences continue to support its important message of courage and humanity.

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