Bharti Singh CRIES while holding her newborn for first time; fans react 'Gola aur Kaju...' [Viral Video]

Comedian and actress Bharti Singh was blessed with her second son with Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Friday (December 19), and the couple is soaking in the wave of love and happiness. The good news was announced on social media, which instantly delighted fans and well-wishers. Bharti is one such celebrity who is critically known to share moments of her personal life through her regular YouTube vlogs, and she recently opened up about the emotional journey she encountered post-baby birth. In her Tuesday upload, Bharti revealed that for the very first time, she was able to hold her newborn after two days. She became quite emotional and broke down in tears of happiness just talking about it.

More about Bharti’s vlog

Bharti mentioned that immediately after birth, the newborn gets taken away for routine tests and observation, which was the reason behind the brief but emotionally overwhelming separation. The comedian said that when, for the first time, the staff brought the baby to her room, she could not control her emotions. She asked the nurse to place the baby in her arms, and the moment became really emotional. Bharti called her newborn "Kaju" and was seen fondling it with love and affection, her feelings overcome with the long-awaited moment.



Netizens congratulate the comedian

Fans took to the comment section of the vlog to congratulate Bharti and Harsh and extend their well wishes to the newborn. One user said, “Gola and Kaju ko bahut bahut blessings. Dono hamesha khush rahe,” while another commented, “No nazar to Kaju and Gola.” Evil eye emojis and heart emojis filled the comment section of the YouTube video.

What did Bharti say in the vlog?

In this vlog, Bharti exudes her happiness and says, “Kitna pyaara hai. Finally, Kaju mere haath mein aa chuka hai. Ekdum sundar aur healthy baby hai, Golle ki tarah. Bahut jaldi iski shakal hum aapko dikhayenge. Finally, mera Kaju mere haath mein hai. Do din baad baccha mila hai yaar. Khush rahe, baccha healthy rahe.” Her words reflected both relief and immense gratitude of a mother who had finally taken her baby close into her arms.

Bharti debunks rumours

Earlier it was reported that Bharti was rushed to the hospital after her water broke while shooting for Laughter Chefs Season 3. However, Bharti later shared a post stating that the reports were not true. She revealed that she was at her Mumbai home when her water bag burst around 6 pm. On the doctor’s advice, Bharti, along with Haarsh, family members, and their son Laksh (whom they lovingly call Golla), reached Breach Candy Hospital to deliver the baby girl there. On December 3, 2017, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became husband and wife in a gala wedding event in Goa, after many years of dating. On April 3, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Laksh. Now, fans are excited for more pictures and glimpses of Baby Kaju.

