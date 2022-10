The much-awaited trailer of Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was launched today. It was a special day as Varun completed 10 years in the industry. His debut film Student Of The Year was released on 19th October 2012. Bhediya is a creature comedy, and the trailer has impressed one and all. It is directed by Amar Kaushik who had helmed Stree. The trailer of Bhediya showcases that the film is VFX heavy and its visual effects have impressed the netizens a lot.

A couple of weeks ago, the teaser of Adipurush was released, and the netizens were not happy with it. Now, netizens are comparing the VFX of Bhediya and Adipurush, they are calling the former better. Check out the tweets below…

This film really is laughing at the dissappointment Adipurush VFX was

Another hollywood cevel CGI coming from a relatively lower budget bollywood film. Congrats to the entire team #Bhediya #BhediyaTrailer pic.twitter.com/GCui0tenSL — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) October 19, 2022

Wait! #Bhediya was made with just 60Cr budget?! Who the hell stole 440crs from Adipurush budget????? pic.twitter.com/efSd6wrcv4 — Miruna Ravii ? (@MirunaRavii) October 19, 2022

#Bhediya Trailer is Brilliant! @Varun_dvn - finally I am looking forward to your movie! @kritisanon is a superstar! VFX is superb, even better than #Adipursh !! Comic timing spot on!Really looking forward to this one!! https://t.co/84R7meZn4N#BediyaTrailerReview — Rohit Sharma (@memyselfrohit) October 19, 2022

Well, director Om Raut had clarified that Adipurush is meant to be watched on the big screen and the experience in 3D will be totally different in theatres. Moviegoers surely have high expectations from Adipurush.

Talking about Bhediya, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role, and it will be hitting the big screens on 25th November 2022. It’s the third film in ’s horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. While the former was a super hit at the box office, the latter did average business. Roohi was one of the first films to release in theatres amid the pandemic.