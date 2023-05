and 's film Bhediya has got its premiere on Jio Cinema. The movie is a supernatural thriller which has been completely shot in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh. Varun Dhawan plays the role of a contractor who has to cut through the forest for a highway. But he faces a roadblock in the form of a Bhediya (wolf) with mystic powers. Besides the pristine locations of Arunachal Pradesh, the movie had songs like Apna Bana Le and Thumkeshwari. People who are now watching it on Jio Cinema are saying that it is disappointing that they did not see it in cinema halls. They felt the movie deserved better numbers. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Birthday: All about Bhediya star's net worth, lavish car collection and more [Watch Video]

Bhediya recovered its budget but could not capitalize as Drishyam 2 caught the attention of the audience. 's thriller is a brand in itself. Take a look at some of the reactions on social media...

Many ppl are now regretting not watching it on theatre I am happy that i somehow managed to watch it on theatre. #varu #VarunDhawan #Bhediya #movies pic.twitter.com/Twzpgxmqk1 — arsh singh (@arshsingh_21) May 28, 2023

?#Onai [#Bhediya] Review ? This Movie RunTime - 2H 21Mins ?Onai Story Line Is forests of Arunachal, Bhediya is a story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf ? | Interval Is Nice ? Rating 3.5/5#JioCinema @JioCinema #VarunDhawan #KritiSanon #AmarKaushik #NirenBhatt pic.twitter.com/XHwSjJjpkl — Nisha (@nisha_ak_) May 28, 2023

#Bhediya what a beautiful film, long time this type of movie is made in Hindi cinema — Swastik Dash (@Swastik_45) May 28, 2023

#Bhediya Appreciation Post ❤️ Released In The Swarm Of #Drishyam2 In Hindi & Didn’t Reach Its BO Potential To The Fullest. Superb High-Concept Movie Executed Perfectly Well With One Of The Best CGI Seen In India ? Need More Like This From #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/DWFrCtQM34 — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) May 28, 2023

#BhediyaOnJioCinema

I'm impressed with the VFX & CGI work. The shoot it in real jungle(that's a +Ve)

Creators of #Adipurush, plz take some notes

Comedy was hit & miss. Story with social message was good. Actors did good. But overally it's an average to good movie#Bhediya(6+/10) — I'm AM (@ams_opinion) May 28, 2023

So ppl r appreciating Bhediya now , where were yall bakchods when it ws released in theatres ? If Bhediya was a South movie it would've got so many appreciation & collection all over India but just coz it's bollywood ppl ignored it back then , ab kya hogaye blind haters #Bhediya — BÅKÛGÓ (@Aura42185274) May 28, 2023

Music Director, Singer, Cinematographer, VFX artists all went Top level to deliver the most beautiful scene of #Bhediya pic.twitter.com/iqhLM9HUIV — Gopi Satya Siva Kumar (@SatyaSivaKumarK) May 28, 2023

This is surely a good sign for Bhediya makers, Maddock Films. They have made Bhediya a part of the Stree Universe. Varun Dhawan's acting has been appreciated a lot too.