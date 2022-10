Bollywood film Bhediya is the first of its kind werewolf horror movie in Indian cinema. Earlier, Bollywood had seen a man transform into a tiger in a movie called, Junoon, which was innovative and gutsy for its time, but pretty tackily executed to say the least. Now producer Dinesh Vijan and Director Amar Kaushik bring us the Bollywood movie, Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, which promises to usher in a new era for the horror genre in the Indian film industry, finally taking us away from the ghosts, pret aatamas, chudails and jadu tonas that have been the only staple the Indian audience have gotten used to in the realm of horror.

Bhediya comparison with Hollywood werewolf movies

Now, Hollywood news media has seen a steady flow of werewolf movies rights from the 40s to today's times, and but of course, if Hollywood has done something, then both the Indian audience and sadly the Indian entertainment news media is wont to jump to conclusion that and Indian filmmaker attempting something different is probably taking his ideas from American cinema. So, it was far from surprising when the team of Bhediya was posed this query by one of the journalists at the Bhediya trailer launch, which was attended by a good contingent of the cast and crew, including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik.

Bhediya trailer

Bhediya not inspired from any Hollywood movie, 100% Indian

While Varun Dhawan was trying to reply diplomatically, Amar Kaushik intervened to take the question head on an clarify that the entire plot is based on a folklore from Arunachal Pradesh, so there's no question of anything remotely Hollywood about the film. No sooner than he was done that Dinesh Vijan added that it's our thought process of comparing everything to Hollywood, which needs to change, emphasisng that the movie is not taken from Hollywood, that it's 100% Indian.