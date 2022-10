The team of Bbediya launched the eagerly anticipated trailer of the movie today at the prestigious JIO Drive Mall at BKC in Mumbai before a huge media contingent and a host of Varun Dhawan fans. Needless to say, the Bhediya trailer struck all the right notes and is going viral like nobody's business even as we type this. Present at the trailer launch was also the lead stars of the movie, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, along with the supporting cast, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, plus Director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. And boy, the Bhediya team held nothing back in divulging several wonderful anecdotes about the movie.

Bhediya is Varun Dhawan's Badlapur 2.0 with more bite

When the media asked the team of Bhediya about the intensity of the film and Varun Dhawan's all-new avatar, Director Amar Kaushik chipped in and immediately said something that would fill all Varun Dhawan fans' hearts with unbridled, unlimited joy. Elaborating on Varun Dhawan's character in the movie, Amar Kaushik said that Varun's role in the film will remind most people of Badlapur 2.0, and in fact with more bite, thus giving both a metaphorical and literal hint to the actor's part from the perspectives of both Badlapur and Bhediya.

Bhediya cast and release date

Bhediya is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The supporting cast includes Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films and directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame. Bhediya is set to release in cinema halls worldwide on 25th November.