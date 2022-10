The upcoming Bollywood movie, Bhediya, endeavours to usher in a new age of horror not just in Bollywood, but across the Indian film industry in its entirety. Hitherto a horror comedy with a werewolf or any werewolf movie for that matter has never been attempted anywhere in Indian cinema, and if the Bhediya trailer is anything to go by, then producer Dinesh Vijan and Director Amar Kaushik seem to have a winner on their hands. That being said, we expect the comedy aspect of this Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer to be totally desi, and in fact, the former confirmed as much, while also revealing how a touch of Akshay Kumar would be a part of it.

Here's how Varun Dhawan took inspiration from Akshay Kumar

Opening up on the comedy portions of the movie at the Bhediya trailer launch, Varun Dhawan revealed to the huge media contingent gathered at the prestigious Jio Drive Mall at BKC in Mumbai that he would always first recite his funny dialogues in Akshay Kumar's voice and style as he's such a legend of the comedy genre and doing so helped him execute those scenes better. Turning to costar Abhishek Banerjee who was also present at the trailer launch of Bhediya, Varun added that they both would practice their humorous bits as Akshay sir, with the latter instantly nodding in agreement

.

Bhediya trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Bhediya cast and release date

Bhediya is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The supporting cast includes Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films, who had also bankrolled Stree. Bhediya is set to release in cinema halls across the globe on 25th November.