Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have reunited for their next film after Badhai Do. The duo will be seen in a film that looks like a story of the 1947 partition but actually depicts the dark phase of 2020 India. Bheed is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The makers build intrigue among the audience by sharing black & white images that reminded us of the 1947 India partition. Well, they have now put the speculations to rest by releasing a new video of Bheed. The pictures looked from the 1947 partition but are actually from 2020 when India faced a lockdown due to the global pandemic COVID-19.

Rajkummar Rao shared a teaser video and the first look of Bheed on his official Instagram account. Sharing the video he explained in the caption that they are telling the story of the time when partition didn't happen between countries but in society. Bheed is the story of the darkest time in India in black & white. The makers of Bheed have decided to tell the story of the 2020 lockdown in a black & white film. Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be a complete black & white movie. This happens 12 years after the 84th Academy Award-winning French film 'The Artist' was made entirely in black & white.

Bheed will depict the hard-hitting reality of social disparity during the coronavirus pandemic. It brings the story of migrant workers who were stranded without necessities to the cinema. Amidst the nationwide lockdown, migrants tried to find their way home. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will play the lead role in essaying the real character who suffered the most when coronavirus hit the nation.

Bheed is a black-and-white film that articulates the partition that our generation encountered in 2020. The film stars an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, and Ashutosh Rana. Helmed by Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. Bheed is slated to release in theaters on 24th March 2023.