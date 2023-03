Anubhav Sinha's film Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar has hit the theatres. The story is about the chaos that followed after the Lockdown was imposed. It is a black and white film that has received positive reviews from all corners. It is a hard-hitting film that revolves around the plight of migrant workers who had a really tough time amidst the lockdown since the travel restrictions were imposed. While the film has received good reviews, here comes a piece of sad news for the makers. Reportedly, Bheed has leaked online. Also Read - Bheed: Pankaj Kapur reacts to anti-national claims; Requests to share opinion after watching the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer

Bheed becomes the latest Bollywood film to be hit by piracy

As per an india.com report, and 's film has been bitten by the piracy bug. It is made available to download in HD quality on piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz and other websites. Piracy is a big issue that Bollywood films have been dealing with for years now. The films getting leaked online within a few hours of their release have a direct impact on the box office collections. Not just the small-budget films, many biggies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Drishyam 2, Kantara, and more have been hit by piracy in recent times. Hollywood and South films too suffer due to the same. BollywoodLife does not support piracy and would rather encourage the audience to watch the movies in theatres to respect the hard work put in not just by the filmmakers and actors but by every staff that has worked on the film.

All about Bheed

Talking about Bheed, the film also stars , , , Virendra Saxena and others in pivotal roles. As per the reviews, the film will remind the audience of the harrowing lockdown that brought country to a standstill. It remains to be seen how the film works at the box office.