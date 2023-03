The trailer of Bheed was recently released and it grabbed a lot of attention. Way before its release just with the teaser the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer has courted controversies already. Bheed brings back the horror of the COVID-19 lockdown in India and highlights the partition that happened not between the borders but among societies. In view of the plot that the audience could understand, netizens have named Bheed an anti-national film. Pankaj Kapur who plays an important role reacted to the claims asking the audience to not jump the gun and be opine after watching the movie. Also Read - Farzi screening: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput are high on PDA; Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others make stylish appearances [View Pics]

Bheed will bring back the hard-hitting reality of the coronavirus lockdown phase to the cinema. The film will show the real events of migrant workers struggling to reach their families after being stranded. The makers have compared the situation to the 1947 partition and made the movie in a black & white format. It stars , , , Pankaj Kapur, and among others. Kapur plays a role of a watchman who is forced to move after the Covid-induced lockdown in India.

In an interview with Indian Express, the 68-year-old actor reacted to negative reactions received after the teaser release. He said one must realize that in our society people will announce monsoons before a drop of rain happens. According to him, people in India are opinionated and impatient and instead of reflecting upon what is happening, people jump the gun. urges the audience to definitely give their opinion but requests to first watch the film.

The actor finds it ridiculous that people started calling it a political film with just one small teaser. Talking about Bheed he said, "it's an analytical film that talks about the mindset of our society, how we think, how we reflect to a given situation! Very few films have shown authorities in a positive sense, the way this film has shown."

Bheed will be a black & white movie as the makers planned to tell the lockdown story in comparison to the 1947 partition. The movie is directed by and jointly produced by ’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. Bheed is scheduled to hit big screens on 24th March 2023.