Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and director Anubhav Sinha of Article 15 fame collaborate for the first time for socio-political drama – plot details INSIDE

Anubhav Sinha's next directorial, Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, set in the North East, is currently in post production. While the work moves on the edit, the filmmaker has already nosedived into his next, Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao.