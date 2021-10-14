There’s something about an Anubhav Sinha film that makes everyone sit up and take notice. With his sharp sense of stories, the filmmaker brand of conscientious cinema has over the years remoulded the purpose of cinema. What started with the crackling Mulk starring and – a layered tale of Islamophobia, soon became a cinema movement of sorts where Sinha discussed caste hierarchy in Article 15 and everyday misogyny in the much raved about Thappad. next directorial, Anek, starring , set in the North East, is currently in post production. While the work moves on the edit, the filmmaker has already nosedived into his next, Bheed, starring . Also Read - When birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana gave up on his Bollywood career and started playing at college gigs

The socio-political drama titled Bheed will be headlined by Rajkummar Rao. The film marks Sinha’s reunion with after the success of Thappad. Known to back meritorious projects, Kumar has forged a successful partnership with Sinha over the years, making their equation a perfect recipe for success. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming films Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G to take the OTT route? Here's what the actor says

Anubhav Sinha tells us, “Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it. I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board.” Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the one thing he wants to achieve with his next films Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G

Bhushan Kumar says, “Anubhav and I have a long standing relationship since . And every outing together is even more exciting than the last one. Thappad is a film I am incredibly proud of and I can’t wait for Bheed to kick off. It’s another of Anubhav’s deeply stirring stories and I am so proud to join hands with him yet again on this one. Raj is a wonderful actor and I can’t think of anyone better to pull off a film like this.”

The subject, much like the filmmaker’s previous works, is an everyday issue that often gets brushed under the carpet. The story demands an ease of a performance and Sinha found Rajkummar the right fit. The socio-political drama will be shot across Lucknow, where Sinha recently conducted an elaborate recce. The film is expected to go on floors in November as the unit continues their extensive pre-production for the next few weeks.

Rajkummar Rao shares his excitement saying, “I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year. I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe.”

Bheed is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.