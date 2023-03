The trailer of Bheed directed by Anubhav Sinha is finally out. Ever since the poster and teasers were released the film had piqued curiosity. The black & white pictures made the audience wonder if the movie is about the 1947 partition. However, the teaser put all the speculations to rest unveiling that the story depicts the difficult phase of 2022 when the lockdown hit India. The trailer of the film looking like that of India’s partition has been released and the film is set to open up in cinemas on 24th March. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika ties the knot with beau Rajat Sharma in the same venue as the Shakti actress [View Pics]

The trailer opened up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice announcing a lockdown in the country. and play the character of a policeman and a social worker putting their life at risk to help people in difficult situation. The film shows the darkest phase of the global pandemic that hit the nation in 2022 when the coronavirus spread worldwide. Bheed is a black-and-white film that articulates the partition that our generation encountered in 2020. The film draws attention to the hard-hitting situation that almost every citizen went through during the lockdown.

Watch Bheed trailer

The makers of Bheed revisits the horror of lockdown and compared the situation to India's partition given the fact that people were stranded in different cities trying to get back to their homes. The teaser and trailer are in black & white and for the unversed, the entire film is made in the same colour format. The makers decided to show the darkest reality of COVID-19 in a black & white cinema. Bheed will be a complete black & white movie and this happens 12 years after the 84th Academy Award-winning French film 'The Artist' was made entirely in black & white.

Bheed stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lockdown story of 2022 in which the former plays a cop who struggles to bring a change. The two co-stars collaborate again after their film Badhai Do. The film also stars , , and . It is directed by Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha and co-produced by ’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. Bheed is scheduled to hit theaters on 24th March 2023.