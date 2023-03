This is sad news. Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey is no more. The young lady died by suicide in Varanasi. She was there for the shoot of a film. It seems the makeup man went to her room to get her ready for the shoot but did not get a response. When the unit made repeated calls to reach out to her and did not get a revert, they panicked. When the room was opened with the master key of the hotel, she was found hanging by the ceiling fan. The news has sent shockwaves in the entire Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????? ????? (@akankshadubey_official)

It seems she had gone for a birthday party at night. The lady got back to her hotel room at 1.15 pm. It seems a man had come to drop her. He left after spending around 15 to 20 minutes with the actress. Everyone is in shock as she seemed to be in a good state of mind. The lady was making reels a day before. Now, the cops are looking out for Samar Singh. His phone has been off since morning. The two did a number of movies together.

Akanksha Dubey had finished work on Mitti and was working on a couple of projects. She had come to Varanasi from Deoria some days back for the film. There is no statement so far from any of her family members. Shocked fans have left messages on her Insta account. We extend our deepest condolences to her near and dear ones.