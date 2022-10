has once again triggered the MeToo allegations that were levelled against by multiple women in October 2018. After Sherlyn Chopra and Kanishka Soni, popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has now talked about being sexually harassed by the filmmaker during Himmatwala meeting. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s romantic dance after their huge fight with Soundarya Sharma shows their bond is intact

In her new interview with Aaj Tak, Rani revealed that she had connected with Sajid during the filming of Himmatwala. She said that Sajid told her that he will directly connect with her. When Rani spoke to Sajid over the phone, the filmmaker asked her to come to her house and advised her to not bring her manager or PR along since it will be a formal meeting.

Rani said that since Sajid was a big director, she agreed to his suggestion. She went to his Juhu house where he was alone. Sajid told Rani that she wants to cast her for an item song called Dhoka Dhoka and for that she will have to wear a shot lehenga. He then asked Rani to show her legs since she was wearing a long skirt. Rani thought this is how it happens, so she showed him her legs till the knee.

Rani added that she was scared at that time. The actress then revealed that Sajid then asked the size of her breast. He asked her not to be scared of him and further quizzed is she was having a boyfriend and their frequency of intercourse.

Rani then snapped back at him asking him what kind of rubbish he was talking about. She then left his house further adding that Sajid even tried to touch her inappropriately. She said that when multiple women had accused Sajid of sexual misconduct, she was also tempted to do so. And now that Sajid is seen in Bigg Boss, Rani felt that she should come out in the open and call out the filmmaker for his behaviour.

Recently, it was reported that the MeToo accused will be shown the exit door in the coming week, however, new reports say that he will remain in the house. He has been accused by , , Kanishka Soni, and Sherlyn Chopra among others. Later, it was reported that these were just rumours.