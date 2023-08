Addressing a gathering of celebrities and media personnel, Chiranjeevi showered praise on Tamannaah Bhatia, referring to her as a role model for modern actresses. Chiranjeevi commended her exceptional commitment, diligent efforts, and punctuality, proudly labelling her as an inspiration for the current generation of female leads. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celeb of the Week: Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and more divas who get a thumbs down for their sartorial choices

Getting into the news, There's a song titled Milky Beauty in the movie Bhola Shankar, and it was filmed in Switzerland over two weeks. While shooting the song, Tamannaah's dad had surgery. As the song shoot was undergoing, she couldn't be with her family. Despite this challenge, she didn't give up and finished the song with determination. Meanwhile, she also stayed in touch with her family and showed her strength. Chiranjeevi noticed how hard she worked on the movie, even when she had her problems and praised her during the interview. Also Read - Throwback to when Jailer star Rajinikanth was hospitalised and Sridevi fasted for him

Talking at an event, Chiranjeevi said, "There is a song titled Milky Beauty in Bhola Shankar, which was filmed in Switzerland. The filming process lasted for approximately two weeks. However, during that period, I learned that Tamannaah's father had undergone surgery. Despite hearing the news, Tamanna didn't leave the shoot. She would appear in front of the camera to dance, and then she would step back to reach out to her family members through the phone, offering them words of courage. This demonstrates her deep affection for the film, as she perseveres through her challenges." Also Read - Jailer trailer: Rajinikanth impresses like always but did you know why Tamannaah Bhatia is missing?

Trending Now

This video of Chiranjeevi praising the actress is going viral on social media and People online are praising Tamannaah after hearing about this.

The much-awaited movie of the year, Bhola Shankar, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11. Directed by Meher Ramesha, the film stars Megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in the main roles. Fans are eagerly looking forward to its release. The film has generated significant excitement and anticipation among fans.