Bholaa releases today. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is hitting the screens on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film which is the Hindi remake of a 2019 Tamil film Kaithi is directed by Ajay Devgn himself. There is much hype around the film as fans are looking forward to seeing Ajay Devgn and Tabu together again on the big screen. They were last seen together in Drishyam 2 and the film was a hit. While everyone has eyes on the box office numbers of Bholaa, here comes a piece of sad news.

Bholaa hit by piracy

As per a report in Times Now, the film has been hit by piracy. Even before the opening day could reach its afternoon shows, Bholaa has been leaked online. It is now reportedly available to download free on piracy sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, 123movies, Ibomma and more. One wonders if this will have an impact on the box office numbers of the film or not.

Bholaa is expected to take a decent start. Speculations are that Ajay Devgn starrer will make something between Rs 13 to Rs 15 crore on its day one. Then the word of mouth will change the course of the numbers. Just yesterday, in an AskBholaa session on Twitter, Ajay Devgn had reacted to a fan asking him to give a message to those indulging in piracy.

Check out his tweet below:

Piracy karne waale Shaitaan nahi, ticket khareed kar movie dekhne waale Chattaan bano! https://t.co/S1aV2DRmd4 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 29, 2023

We at BollywoodLife condemn the act of piracy and do not support it in any way. We urge the readers to watch the films in theatres to respect the hard work and dedication of the artistes, makers and the crew. It is a criminal offense and should not be encouraged by any.