is back with yet another entertainer after the super success of 2 that is also a south remake. And now he just dropped the teaser of Bholaa which is another remake of Kaithi a super hit film that was made in 2019. The teaser if Bholaa leaves you enthralled and asking for more. The teaser doesn't show you a glimpse of Bholaa aka Ajay Devgn but the aura of him is created and it will leave you awestruck and how. Also Read - Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn talks about film's superb box office run; says the audience cannot be served 'bullshit'

Bholaa is a remake of Kaithi and it is a remake of Kaithi a story of a father who is all set to meet his daughter after serving sentence in jail but is stopped due to drug mafia. While Ajay Devgn's film Bholaa too is on the same one but definitely there is a twist and fans cannot wait for the film to release in cinemas. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap reveals if Sai will ever marry him on the show? [Exclusive]

Watch the spell bounding teaser of Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and fans are excited

As the teaser of Bholaa has been released on social media fans are praising the actor and are claiming that he is the only actor who can do justice to remakes the classic example is Drishyam and Drishyam 2. One user said, " is the only man, who can give justice to Remakes True Technician Actor & Director". Another user commented, " Unexpected sir Blockbuster already sir". "Kaithi movie ki remake hai truck toh dikha dete aur bhola toh hai nahi naam hai film ka bas sabko pata hai dilli hai kaithi sabne dekhi hai bollywood hai ab vikram aur kaithi ka remake karoge waah bhai waah". Bholaa is going to be another blockbuster says Ajay Devgn's fans and we agree. How much did the teaser impress you? Also Read - Drishyam 2 box office collection: Before Ajay Devgn film, these Bollywood sequels raked in huge money [View List]