The much-awaited official trailer of Bholaa is finally out after releasing two teasers. The trailer promises an edge-of-seat thriller starring and Tabu. The trailer opens up with Tabu giving a consignment to prisoner Bholaa to deal with the drug smugglers. Ajay plays Bholaa who is in prison for 10 years and is also a Lord Shiva devotee. The film shows his immense love for his daughter. On the other hand, Tabu returns to her cop duty in this intriguing actioner. Also Read - MC Stan concert: Bigg Boss 16's mandali Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and more add star power; check out their stylish looks [Watch Video]

The actioner is the story of a prisoner who is on his way home to meet his young daughter after 10 years of imprisonment. However, he gets arrested mid-way and his journey becomes difficult. He fights against all obstacles and encounters near-death experiences. In the movie, will be seen performing high-octane action sequences. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: WWE champ Saurav Gurjar miffed with the star comedian's team; this is how social media reacted

Watch Bholaa trailer

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead role bringing them together on screen for the ninth time. This is their 9th film after working before in films such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019) among others. Their last reunion was for Drishyam 2 which earned a massive success. Apart from leads, the actioner also stars , , and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. is said to play a cameo. Also Read - Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actresses who will celebrate their first HOLI after marriage

Bholaa is an action drama directed by Ajay Devgn who also played the lead role. The movie is a remake of a critically acclaimed Tamil film titled Kaithi written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Hindi version is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa will hit theaters on 30th March 2023.