Ajay Devgn is back and how; fans are hailing the superstar's latest directorial Bholaa as the trailer of the film has dropped just a while ago and the fans cannot keep calm and are calling it the blockbuster already. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is making fans go bonkers as they call it mass redefined, and they cannot get over this magnificent actioner. Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial is high on action and the dialogues of the superstar's film will remind you of his good old days. Ajay Devgn is every bit spectacular in every frame and once again proved that age is just a number. Also Read - Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer promises a high-octane actioner

#BholaaTrailer in Two Words is MASS REDEFINED, @ajaydevgn paaji is back to his Elements, This will Storm the Boxoffice!! pic.twitter.com/odE21H4vKE — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) March 6, 2023

Bholaa trailer out..? Mind-blowing trailer.... shocked by the actions, dialogues, vision & stunts. Ajay Devgan sir has the best directional skills & Action top notch.... GOOSEBUMPS..? As high as teaser 2 ...#BholaaTrailer #Bholaa #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/QlaXKQVPys — Nikhil (@Nikkkkhhil) March 6, 2023

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is a remake of a super Tamil film Kaithi featuring in the lead role. And ever since the teaser of Bholaa was released fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer as they already claim it is a well-made remake. Ye trailer will give you goosebumps and how. Tabu as a police officer is a visual treat, 's glimpse too makes your heart race and asking for more. Overall the trailer gets 5 stars while we wait for the film to get released in the theatres. Also Read - Mahashivratri 2023: Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath to Ajay Devgn's Shivaay – Bollywood movies dedicated to Lord Shiva

Ajay Devgn has called Bholaa extremely special as this time the superstar is not only acting but directing the film. Bholaa trailer is impressive and how. Also Read - Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Bholaa star Ajay Devgn: A look at the MOST expensive houses of celebs