Bhoool Bulaiyaa 2, which was earlier slated to release in theatres on 25th March, has now been shifted to 20th May. There's no question that the decision comes on the heels of Director SS Rajamouli's pan-India monster, RRR, announcing yesterday that it would hit the big screen on 25th March, and no film in their right mind would want to clash with the Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer, regardless the language it's made in or industry it hails from.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, made the announcement that the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer would be releasing on 20th May, with a picture and note that read: “Mark your calendars! They are all set to re-open the doors of the HaveliSkull #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing on 20th May 2022! Starring @TheAaryanKartik, @advani_kiara & #Tabu; produced by #BhushanKumar, @MuradKhetani and #KrishanKumar; directed by @BazmeeAnees .” Check out the tweet below:

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji and Rajesh Sharma. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under their T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. It's a quasi sequel to 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.