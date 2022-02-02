Bhool Bhoolaiya 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu starrer postponed to avoid clash with RRR, locks new release date

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Paresh Rawal Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji and Rajesh Sharma