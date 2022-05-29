is a happy man and he has every reason to be so. His latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing really well at the box office and has crosses the Rs 100 crore mark. Directed by , the film also stars and Tabu. This is the filmmaker’s second film after Ready to enter the Rs 100 crore. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump adaptation seems high on emotions but he looks too much like PK [View Reactions]

Kartik took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is laughing. His caption read, "100 crore wali smile ??❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ?? " Haver a look at his post below:

The collection of the film are as follows:

Week 1: ₹92.10 crore nett

Day 8 (2nd Friday): ₹6.55 crore nett

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): ₹11.35 crore nett

Total: ₹110 crore nett

According to reports, the film looks all set to cross Rs 100 crore at the end of its second week.

Giving the film 3.5 stars, our reviewer Russel D'Silva wrote, “As satisfying as the pre-climax twist it, it's aftermath is a tad confounding and raises doubts over how things pan out. The final execution also leaves a slightly underwhelming taste in the mouth, especially compared to all that precedes it. Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi's music is a big letdown, with no song, with the forced exception of making a minor impact. Once again, the editing is an issue, with Bunty Nagi forgetting to snip about 20-25 minutes from the film.”

He added, “Aaryan as her outshines from the first part, delivering his best act yet, toeing multiple tight ropes of comedy, emotion, romance, anxiety, swag and dance like a pro. He reminds one and all how a solid commercial script and a strong leading role, backed by a very good commercial actor can offer said actor the scope to display their entire range more than probably an art of middle-of-the-road film ever could.”