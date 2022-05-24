Director Vivek Agnihotri, who thus far has delivered the biggest Bollywood hit post the COVID-19 pandemic, The Kashmir Files, has come out in praise of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's box office success while also offering a word of advice to Kartik. “Lots of congratulations and love to @TheAaryanKartik for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re,” tweeted Vivek Agnihotri with a heart emoji. Kartik Aaryan quickly responded “Thank you so much Sir” also accompanied by a heart emoji. Game has certainly recognised game in this case. Also Read - Charu Asopa reveals how much Sushmita Sen dotes on her daughter Ziana and it's adorable [Exclusive]

Check out Vivek Agnihotri and Kartik Aaryan's tweets below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's bumper box office opening

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ransacked ₹56.01 crore nett in its first weekend at the box office, finally brining an ailing Bollywood back on track and giving the entire industry plenty of reason to smile. Reaching a ₹50 crore+ weekend at a time when most most Bollywood movies are folding under ₹30 crore in their lifetime run is nothing short of remarkable. It also catapulted Director Anees Bazmee into an exclusive club of Bollywood Directors who've delivered clean hits across more than 2 decades.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on course to be a superhit after first Monday

has has also passed the crucial Monday litmus test at the box office with flying colours, surpassing the most optimistic of expectations. The and starrer, which also sees Tabu, , and Ashwini Kalsekar in key supporting roles, has hit double digits on a Monday, which bigger Bollywood films couldn't on during their opening weekend, exhibiting far more than a strong hold, which augurs excellently for it in the long run. The sequel to 2007's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa has raked up ₹10.75 crore nett on its first Monday to take its 4-day box office collection to a whopping ₹66.76 crore nett.

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's day-wise box office breakup below:

Day 1 :₹14.15 crore nett

Day 2: ₹18.35 crore nett

Day 3: ₹23.51 crore nett

Day 4: ₹10.75 crore nett

Total: ₹66.76 crore nett

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gives Bollywood reason to smile after ages

So, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 looks to finally set Bollywood back on track and bring back some much-needed cheer to Hindi cinema after ages. At the rate at which it is going, it has all the makings to end up being a huge blockbuster at the box office.