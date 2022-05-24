Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office success draws praise from The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri; tells Kartik Aaryan, 'Ekla Chalo' – latter responds

Vivek Agnihotri, who thus far has delivered the biggest Bollywood hit post the COVID-19 pandemic, The Kashmir Files, has come out in praise of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's box office success while also offering a word of advice to Kartik Aaryan