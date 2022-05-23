It looks like and 's 2 has brought joy to Bollywood, and exhibitors. The film has reportedly made Rs 23 crores on Sunday. This is a fabulous figure. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Day 3 collection is amongst the best in recent past considering the budget of the film. 's Dhaakad has tanked badly, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 only has KGF 2 to compete with. The film, which is a part of a franchise has the right dose of horror, comedy and entertainment. Families are loving it as it is a clean film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing roaring business in the mass belt. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie fans left fuming on social media over 'edited' pic? Here's what we know

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Early estimates for All-India Nett for Sunday is Rs. 23 crs.. ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 23, 2022

The movie is running in packed houses in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh that happens to be the home town of Kartik Aaryan. As per Box Office India, West Bengal's collections have been surprising, as Hindi horror-comedies do not have much takers there. Gujarat and the Saurashtra belt are also seeing good collections. 's saw collections of Rs 27 crore in its first Sunday. This is second just to that. Kartik Aaryan has proved that he is a people's superstar with this movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by who has a great track record with family entertainers. The movie is also being loved by the great performance by Tabu. The actress is looking gorgeous, and her acting is superlative as well. Kartik Aaryan has shown that his stardom is organic, and he is a crowd-puller in the real sense. We are sure that he will be flooded with offers post this. Even Kangana Ranaut praised him for lifting the cloud of gloom that was cast over Bollywood since few weeks. Films like 's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 's Runway 34 also failed to create the needed magic.