Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee shares the latest update on Welcome part 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a blockbuster. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has ransacked in excess of ₹170 crore nett at the box office and counting. The Anees Bazmee directorial also brought an ailing Bollywood back on track and gave the entire industry plenty of reason to smile. It also catapulted Director Anees Bazmee into an exclusive club of Bollywood Directors who’ve delivered clean hits across more than 2 decades while also vindicating how he's still very much in the game after the media and others in the industry were quick to write his obituary post the commercial and critical failure of his last movie.

Anees Bazmee shares latest update on Welcome part 3

Among Anees Bazemee's previous hits, the Director is most well known for comedies such as No Entry, Welcome, Ready, Welcome Back and Singh is Kinng, but perhaps none more than Welcome, a sequel for which has long been talked about