Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Even though Dhaakad flops, Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan for ending Bollywood's dry spell at the box office

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa clashed at the box office, while his film has been winning hearts and had a bumper opening, Kangana's film fails to attract auditees in the theatres. Despite her failure, the Dhaakad actress congratulates Kartik on his film.