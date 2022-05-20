, and Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the latest victim of online piracy. Directed by , the film released in theatres today, on May 20. Today’s other release, , and starrer Dhaakad has also been leaked online. The films are available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites in HD prints. Even the other recent releases like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have become victims of online piracy. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan’s heart swells with pride as bahu Aishwarya Rai takes over Cannes along with Abhishek and Aaradhya; don’t miss his reaction

Giving the film 3.5 stars, our reviewer Russel D'Silva wrote, "First things first: Kartik Aaryan is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan as her outshines from the first part, delivering his best act yet, toeing multiple tight ropes of comedy, emotion, romance, anxiety, swag and dance like a pro. He reminds one and all how a solid commercial script and a strong leading role, backed by a very good commercial actor can offer said actor the scope to display their entire range more than probably an art of middle-of-the-road film ever could."

He added, "The icing on the cake is how well defined every other character, big or small, is, and how well every supporting actor plays their part – , , and Rajesh Sharma making the most of some terrific lines and scenarios with their sublime comic timing. Other high points include Manu Anand's A-class cinematography, the commendable VFX, lavish production design and Sandeep Shirodkar's background score that's necessarily spooky or funky as required which collectively avoid making the supernatural bits look tacky in any way (despite a bomb not being spent on the technical departments)."

As you might be aware, it’s a sequel to the original 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, , in lead roles.