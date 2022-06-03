Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have one major thing in common; we are talking about the song Ami Je Tomar. The first instalment of the film was released in 2007, but till today, people remember it and it was very well used in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well. In the sequel, we get to watch Kartik Aaryan dancing to the song, and in the first part, Vidya Balan showcased her amazing dance moves on the track. Now, here’s a video where Kartik and Vidya are dancing together on Ami Je Tomar, and it is the best thing you will see today. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan soak in some sunshine with The Archies costars Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda [View Pics]

Well, before you think that and have collaborated for a video, let us tell you that it's an edit done by a fan and the former took to Instagram to share it. Kartik posted, "This has my heart !! Was terribly nervous to perform on the epic #AmijeTomar Hope i was able to live up @balanvidya Mam @chinnilaljayaprakash #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in Theatres !! #Repost @tseriesfilms A fan edit we really loved A collab edit we really wanted @kartikaaryan x @balanvidya x @shreyaghoshal x @arijitsingh. #AmiJeTomar."

Netizens are loving this video. An Instagram user commented, "This gave me goosebumps." Another netizen wrote, "The best collab till now you killed it K." One more fan commented, "If anyone pulled this off, so beautifully after Vidya Ma'am that's only u."

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been doing very well at the box office. The movie in two weeks has collected Rs. 141.75 crore which is excellent. It’s a super hit at the box office, and it is expected to continue to do well in the third weekend as well. By the end of the third weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might reach the Rs. 150 crore mark at the box office. It has become the highest-grossing film of Kartik Aaryan.