Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ransacked ₹92.10 crore nett in its first week at the box office, finally brining an ailing Bollywood back on track and giving the entire industry plenty of reason to smile. Reaching a ₹90 crore+ weekend at a time when most most Bollywood movies are folding under ₹30 crore in their lifetime run is nothing short of remarkable. It also catapulted Director Anees Bazmee into an exclusive club of Bollywood Directors who’ve delivered clean hits across more than 2 decades. And given the big jumps in its second weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now well on its way to be a superhit or even a blockbuster.

Kartik Aaryan hikes fee by a huge margin

Given how well Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done at the box office, coupled with the fact that it's Kartik Aaryan's fourth clean hit out of his past five releases in theatres –a highly enviable record to say the least, more so at this time –the star has decided to hike his fee and quite understandably so. Till his last release, Kartik was supposedly charging ₹15-20 crore per movie, but going forward, a well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that he's has apparently hiked his fee to ₹35-40 crore per movie. Well, he does deserve it, doesn't he, if he maintains the same track record.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on course to be a superhit after second weekend

held exceedingly well on its second Friday, 28th May, to begin week 2 on an extremely strong note, and has now taken another big jump on its second Saturday, 29th May, to continue its dream run at the box office, flying past ₹100 crore nett. The and starrer, directed by Anees Bazmee, which also sees Tabu, , and Ashwini Kalsekar in key supporting roles, again hit double digits on day 9, its second Saturday, and will most certainly repeat the feat on day 10, its second Sunday. The sequel to 2007's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa has raked up ₹11.35 crore nett on its second Saturday to take its 9-day box office collection to a whopping ₹110 crore nett.

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's day-wise box office breakup below:

Week 1 :₹92.10 crore nett

Day 8 (2nd Friday): ₹6.55 crore nett

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): ₹11.35 crore nett

Total: ₹110 crore nett

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gives Bollywood reason to smile after ages

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is looking good to finish its second weekend in the range of ₹122-123 crore nett. More importantly, the movie has finally set Bollywood back on track and bring back some much-needed cheer to Hindi cinema after ages. At the rate at which it is going, it has all the makings to end up being a huge blockbuster at the box office.