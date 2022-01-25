When everyone in the film industry thought that the things were getting back on track, third wave of Coronavirus hit like a hurricane. After the theatres being open for a brief period, the Government called for a shut down as COVID-19 cases increased all over India. Many films suffered because of the same. Jersey, RRR, Radhe Shyam and many more films had to push their release dates. There were reports that and 's film 2 will also suffer a delay because of the same reason. However, here is an interesting update. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is not getting pushped and will release on the March 25, 2022 as decided earlier. Also Read - Shehzada producer calls Kartik Aaryan 'extremely unprofessional', threatened to walk out if Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in theatres

The update has been shared by Taran Adarsh. The film is helmed by and produced by . It is for the first time that we will see Kiara and Kartik Aaryan together in a film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an extention to 's 2017 film with the same name that also starred and Shiny Ahuja. Well, with the release of the film not getting postponed, Kartik and Kiara's fans are super excited for it already. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra and other Bollywood actors who look classy and sexier clean shaven

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently in the news as his Shehzada producer called him unprofessional. Producer Manish Shah revealed that the actor threatened to walk out of the film with 's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in theatres. "The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of ₹40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him," Manish said. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogacy; Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted on a dinner date and more