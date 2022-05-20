Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Sidharth Malhotra hugs Kiara Advani at the special screening of the film; fans say, ‘Koi inki shadi karado’ [Watch Video]

Sidharth Malhotra attended the special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and after watching the movie, the actor hugged his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani. Watch the video here...