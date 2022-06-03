Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan reveals his Hollywood plans; wants to be a Marvel superhero

With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has proved himself to be a bankable star. Amidst the wave of South Indian films taking over Bollywood at the box office, Kartik Aaryan's film managed to mint money. With theatres running houseful and fans of Kartik Aaryan hooting upon his entry in the film has only made everyone believe that he is the next superstar of Bollywood. Well, and it looks like this emerging superstar has his Hollywood plans already in place. Also Read - RRR: Western audience term Ram Charan and Jr NTR's chemistry 'gay'; Ram Gopal Varma says, 'I was right'

In a recent media interaction, expressed his desire to go to Hollywood. And not just any other Hollywood movie, he wants to be a Marvel superhero. In an interview with Filmfare, Kartik Aaryan said, "Recently, I saw Dr. Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic."

Kartik Aaryan praises other Bollywood stars

During the interaction, he was also asked to comment on the work of his contemperories and name one performance that moved him the most. He stated that there are many such performances that he liked, not just one. He gave 's example and lauded her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He was quoted saying, "I can't think of just one. There are so many great actors in our industry and so many of my contemporaries have been giving some amazing performances, like Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was just superb, and so many more."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office

Currently, Aaryan Khan is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that also stars in the lead. The film has done tremendously well at the box office and it is expected to cross Rs 150 crore mark this weekend. Overseas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to do well and take the collections pass Rs 200 crore mark.