Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan SPEAKS UP about his alleged tiff with Karan Johar and industry lobbying against him

is currently on his toes promoting 2. The trailer and the title track have received a good response from the fans. Now, the actor is busy giving interviews and more. In a recent interview, the actor got candid about how he is being treated by his industry mates. There was a lot of hullabaloo when Kartik Aaryan was replaced in 's film which also starred . Then there were reports suggesting that the industry was lobbying against him. Now, the actor has shared his views on the same.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan was asked to share his thoughts and he said, "I just focus on my work. That's all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)." When probed if there are people lobbying against him, he called all of it as just rumours. He said, "What happens, at times, is people make 'baat ka batangad' (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on May 20, 2022. He will be sharing the screen space with Tabu and in this one. After that, the actor has Shehzada in his kitty. He also has Captain Indian in the pipeline which is directed by . Reports have that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will once again be sharing screen space in the movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Indeed, he is one of the busiest actors in town currently.