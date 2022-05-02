2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The ’s directorial stars , Tabu, and in the lead roles, and it is slated to release on 20th May 2022. The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago, and today, the makers have unveiled the title track of the film. Kartik took to Instagram to share the track. He posted, “Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW.” Also Read - Heropanti 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff starrer falling like nine pins; witnesses 20% dip on Sunday

Well, it's a recreated version of the track which was originally used in the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While some netizens have liked the track, some feel that it has been ruined. However, everyone is praising Kartik's fantastic dance movies in the song.

A netizen commented, "You steps and looks were so stunning." Another fan wrote, "Totally rocked it K." One more fan commented, "Your dance moves are on FIREEEEEE."

The original track was composed by Pritam and the song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Well, Kartik’s amazing dance moves are choreographed by Bosco and Caeser. Well, for the promotion of the song, the makers have planned a multi-city tour with Kartik.

At the trailer launch of the film, while talking about being compared to , Kartik had said, "I can't compare because it's too big a shoe to fill. I had loved him (Akshay Kumar) in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1, and have grown up watching him. It's better not to compare, I love him as an actor. We have tried our best to do it our way. But this is a new film, lot of new elements. I hope people will love it in his own dynamic. Comparisons will happen, but I hope Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be remembered as a new film.”