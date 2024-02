Bollywood's most versatile actor Akshay Kumar is ruling millions of hearts with playing a wide range of roles. He has time and again showcased his talent in comedy films and we must say he aces comic roles with much ease. Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa film left everyone spellbound with his impeccable comic timing. Well, recently fans could not control their excitement as Kartik Aaryan announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The second installment featured Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani in main roles. Well, fans are eagerly awaiting Akshay's role in the third installment. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan team up; excited fans request to bring back Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav

On Monday, Kartik took to his social media and revealed that Vidya Balan who played the role of OG Manjulika in the film has joined the cast. Recently, director Anees Bazmee revealed if Akshay will be part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Anees Bazmee spoke about the ongoing speculation about Akshay Kumar's role in the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He said Akshay will not be part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He even added that he has been dying to work with him, but unfortunately, he has not been able to script a film where they could work together. But, he said that they would work together in the future. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to begin shooting for the horror comedy from THIS month in 2024

Bazmee even spoke about casting Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and said that he remembered his past collaboration in his film Thank You, wherein the actress agreed to a 3-day role without hesitation. He even expressed gratitude for Vidya's gesture which left an impact on his mind. He even revealed that the initial shoot date for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will start on March 10, but scheduling might fluctuate. Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released on Diwali 2024.