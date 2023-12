Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan gave a big hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It was Aditya Srivastav aka Rooh baba who made everyone love the film. Later, we saw Anees Bazmee coming with the film's sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Both the films were huge hits. Bhool Bhulaiyaa also starrer Tabu and it was a major commercial success. After the film was released, many wanted the third part of the film. Now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the pre-production mode. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Decoding how Kartik Aaryan became India's own Gen-Z 'Common man's superstar' [BL Specials]

Only Kartik Aaryan is confirmed for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

As per reports, actress Tabu has walked out of the film and until now only Kartik Aaryan has been finalised for the film. A source told a news agency that in the eagerly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan stands as the lone confirmed pillar, his role set in stone amidst a sea of speculations. Contrary to the swirling rumours, no other actor has been approached. The filmmakers are yet to approach any other actors for the ensemble cast, heightening the anticipation surrounding this cinematic venture. As the spotlight currently shines solely on Kartik, the casting puzzle continues to captivate the imagination of eager fans awaiting further revelations. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to start filming from THIS date; here’s all about the third installment

As per reports, the source said that other talents will be locked only after the script is finalised. The source added that after finalising the story, they will be getting actors on board as the script demands, currently few names of actors are doing rounds which are not confirmed as we are yet to zero down on actors. Also Read - Animal vs Gadar 2, OMG 2 clash avoided but THESE biggies to fight it out in box office war in 2023-24

Kartik's upcoming films

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Kartik will next been seen in Kabir Khan's biographical film Chandu Champion. Recently, it was revealed that Kartik will be doing a film with Karan Johar which will be directed by Sandeep Modi.

This announcement also dismissed the rumours of Kartik and Karan's fall out.