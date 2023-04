Kartik Aaryan enjoys massive stardom with a huge number of crazy fan base. He is registered among the most bankable stars today and one of the most celebrated actors in the country. His fan following increased after he delivered the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor impressed everyone with his stellar performance as Rooh Baba in the film. The horror comedy is set to come up with its third part and fans are demanding a reunion of Vidya Balan’s OG character Majulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Kartik Aaryan Rooh Baba from the second chapter. Also Read - Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and more – Here's the list of most-awaited Hindi films fans are excited for

Recently, the Shehzada actor was spotted with Vidya Balan at an event and was seen exchanging a warm moment with the finest actress of the industry. The video of their interaction went viral on social media and the internet went berserk. As soon as the video went online netizens flooded the comments section expressing how delighted they are to see them together. Fans also demanding for a collaboration of as Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan as Manjulika in 3. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Singh 2 on the cards; makers REVEAL interesting DEETS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The horror comedy set the bar high being one successful movie among the few in the year 2022. People are hoping to see the main characters from both flicks in one frame on a big screen. A fan wrote “Imagine them in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & How Bigger the franchise will become” while another wrote, A fan writes “Wen Junior Monjolika meets Senior Monjolika”. A fan requested the makers to cast them in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 writing, “Haha bhool bhulaiya 3 me in dono ko hi cast kiya jaye”. One user said, “Kartik Aryan is so lucky..he met The finest actress of industry ...Ms. Vidya Balan.” One commented, Manjulikas while another wrote, “Handsome hunk and Acting ki Queen.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is popular for the lead character Manjulika played by . Kartik Aaryan has a separate fans base for his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Anees Bazee who dirted part of the horror comedy announced that they will soon make the third chapter. Since then fans are eagerly waiting for the film hoping for to return to the franchise. And now people want to see Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role alongside Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. He will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha reuniting with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star . He has ’s musical romance drama in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s next untitled project.