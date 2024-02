Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was announced a couple of months ago. Kartik Aaryan will be a part of the third movie from the franchise as well. The sequel, that is, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2022. Fans loved Kartik as Rooh Baba in the movie. And soon Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot will commence. Kartik and the makers are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are building up the excitement. Kartik has dropped big hints about the leading lady and teased about release. That's right. Meanwhile, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: There can't be a better Rooh Baba than Kartik Aaryan, declares Anees Bazmee

Kartik Aaryan teases fans about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 leading lady and release

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and shared a post about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The spooky post features a puzzle piece with a half face on it, a book which lists the producer's name and title, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, candles, a lamp, a lock and a key. The caption on the image reads, "A chilling smile that instills terror in hearts." Kartik captioned the post asking fans to decode the 'bhool bhulaiyaa'. He put the hashtags Bb3 mystery girl, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and also Diwali 2024. Check out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post here:

Kartik shared another post with a puzzle piece that has only the eyes of the leading lady. He asks fans to keep guessing about the BB3 mystery girl.

Fans feel Triptii Dimri is Kartik Aaryan's leading lady in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

By looking at the smile and the eyes, fans now believe that it is none other than Animal beauty Triptii Dimri who is paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The comments section is flooded with the same. Check it out here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starred Kiara Advani in the lead role opposite Kartik Aaryan. Fans quite loved their chemistry in the movie. Recently, rumours started floating around that Triptii Dimri might have bagged a movie opposite Kartik Aaryan. It was said that she might be seen in Aashiqui 3. However, Mukesh Bhatt dismissed the rumours. Well, is Triptii a part of Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 then? Only Kartik can reveal.