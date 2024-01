Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, also known as Rooh Baba, is all set to star in the third installment of the highly anticipated horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After delivering the biggest hit of his career with the second installment of the film, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is gearing up to start filming for the third part by March of this year. While there are rumors that Tabu, who played an incredible role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, may not be returning for the third installment, fans can look forward to the possibility of Vidya Balan, the leading lady of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, joining Kartik this time around. Also Read - KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor reveals the reason behind her alleged break up with Kartik Aaryan, 'Actors are too competitive...'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to be another blockbuster with Anees Bazmee taking the director's seat and Bhushan Kumar producing the movie. The talented Kartik Aaryan has officially signed on as the lead actor, and the producers are carefully selecting other actors to join the cast. With the same creative team as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans are confident that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a huge success and captivate audiences just as its predecessor did.