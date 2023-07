Kartik Aaryan is still enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He was recently loved in Satyaprem Ki Katha but his character Rooh Baba became quite famous than any of his other characters. The movie resulted in a blockbuster hit during the post covid time. Soon Anees Bazmee announced that they will come up with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kartik Aaryan will reunite with the director for the third installment of the horror comedy. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion and will jump on to this project as well soon. Also Read - Animal vs Gadar 2, OMG 2 clash avoided but THESE biggies to fight it out in box office war in 2023-24

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 officially announced that they have locked Diwali 2024. To be ready before the release now the latest reports are a buzz about the filming details. According to Pinkvilla, the film is set to go on floors in February 2024. At the moment the film is in the scripting stage and the team has locked the basic plot line. Reportedly the third part of the horror comedy franchise will have a full-fledged story. Producer Bhushan Kumar is closely working on getting all aspects of this horror comedy right and is dedicated to starting the filming by February 2024.

Kartik Aaryan will take the lead again and will join the team for the shoot in second month of next year. The actor is said to make an incredible comeback in the third chapter reprising his character of Rooh Baba. He will stick to his role from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Akshay Kumar, who headlined Bhool Bhulaiyaa is also said to be a part. The third installment Bhool Bhulaiyaa will see a collaboration between Akshay and Kartik from the previous two chapters. The female lead of the upcoming part of the franchise is not confirmed yet while Vidya Balan and Kiara Advani starred in 1st and 2nd parts respectively.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Adani. The actor is busy working with Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion. He has also joined hands with Anurag Basu for the third chapter of the musical drama Aashiqui. Kartik will star in Aashiqui 3 and also has Captain India in the pipeline.