Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday left his fans excited as he made an exciting announcement about his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The handsome actor took to his social media handle and Kartik revealed that Vidya Balan has joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Yes, you read that right! The film will be released during Diwali this year. Vidya who played the role of OG Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007 will be seen creating magic once again on the big screens.

Kartik took to his X handle and shared an edited video of Vidya and him performing on 'Ami Je Tomar'. He captioned the video as, And it's happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3'.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's post

And its happening ?

Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa

Super thrilled to welcome @vidya_balan ❤️‍?

This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 ???@BazmeeAnees @TSeries #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/ZsqckmyUl0 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 12, 2024

Within no time, fans flooded social media with comments. They could not control their excitement as they welcomed Vidya Back back to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. One of the fans wrote, 'So excited for this one koki can't wait to meet rooh baba and manjulika this Diwali.' While another wrote, 'The Crossover everyone awaiting for is finally happening'. Fans even expressed desire to see Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in the film. One fan wrote, 'I am sure Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a super blockbuster'.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Tabu and Kiara Advani in important roles. The horror-comedy will be directed by Anees Bazmee. The film had earned Rs. 250 crores worldwide.