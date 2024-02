Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthrall audiences with the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise. According to recent reports, the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, has already joined the third part. Fans are also expecting makers to rope in Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, there's another big update on the Anees Bazmee film. According to recent reports, superstar Madhuri Dixit has been approached to play a pivotal role in the film. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Akshay Kumar to star in third installment? Anees Bazmee spills the beans

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan team up; excited fans request to bring back Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav

Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film?

As per a recent report in Mid Day, the makers are keen to feature Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. One cannot deny the fact that one of the major reasons why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked was because of a female actress's strong presence (Tabu). The makers want to ensure that even with their third installment, the female part is impactful and strong. While they have already hit a jackpot by roping in Vidya Balan, they wanted another female superstar with a strong on-screen presence, and who better than Madhuri Dixit for such a role? Madhuri is speculated to play one of the ghosts, which means this time Kartik has to fight not one but two female spirits. Sara Ali Khan might be roped in for the film opposite Kartik Aaryan. Also Read - Chandu Champion team captures the picturesque WAI village; films in local houses, historical locations

Trending Now

Check out this video of Kartik Aaryan below:

Anees Bazmee, in a recent interview, stated that Akshay Kumar won't be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Khiladi actor did a fabulous job in the first part; however, the makers didn't retain the actor for the second installment and instead roped in Kartik Aaryan. The mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has further proved that Kartik is certainly capable of carrying an entire movie on his shoulders and guaranteeing box office success. Anees revealed that the story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is such that it doesn't have any scope to feature Akshay Kumar.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will also feature in Chandu Champion. The film, which will release on June 14, 2024, is said to be a biographical sports drama based on the real-life story of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.