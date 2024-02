Kartik Aaryan is all set to be back as Rooh Baba with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after the smashing hit of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Just a few days ago, Kartik welcomed the OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan on board. And now the makers have finally revealed the face of the mystery girl and it’s Triptii Dimri who will be a part of the film. Kartik had shared the half picture of the actress and now just a while ago the face of the Animal actress has been unveiled. Triptii will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anees Bazmee’s film and fans are excited with this announcement. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan teases fans about leading lady and release; fans guess it's Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Triptii and Kartik’s names have been mentioned together for quite a few days as there were rumours that the Animal actress will be joining him in Aashiqui 3. But it looks like not Aashiqui 3 but it’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan welcomed Triptii in the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by sharing the picture of the actress on his Instagram page. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film? Here's what we know

Triptii and Kartik’s pairing is definitely going to create fireworks at the box office and the fans are waiting for the makers to soon drop the trailer of a teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

