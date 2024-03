Triptii Dimri who gained a lot of attention which her extended cameo in Animal will be seen playing the leading lady in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress a few days ago shared a glimpse of the entire star cast of the film on her Instagram handle and this only show she is damn excited. Triptii who is the new sensation after Animal has even hiked her fees for the said film. Also Read - Animal: Karan Johar reacts to debate over Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says 'As a filmmaker I loved it'

An insider reveals, " Triptii's success rate touched skyrocket after Animal, and her Instagram followers tripled and this only positively benefitted the actress, even though she was only grateful for all the success and love as it's much due. Triptii who has been wailing 24 7 to live up to the expectations has even doubled the fees of what she took in Animal. And one of the reasons for hiking the can be as in this film she is playing the full-fledged role, while Animla there was a small length role."

The insider further adds," The mares of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 even happily paid her what she demanded as it suited the production budget as well. Triptii is taking one film at a time and she is in no rush to reach the peak and is taking stepping stones. Triptii is not one of those actors who work according to the success rate, but she demands how much she deserves".

Triptii reportedly earned Rs 40 lakh for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and now as she has doubled the fees it might reach Rs 80 lakh. Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he has reportedly charged 35-50 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and after the massive success of the film producer Bhushan Kumar even gifted him a McLaren worth rupees 4.7 crore. Indeed the pay parity between the actors and actress is an unending debate.