And here comes a major surprise for all the Kartik Aaryan fans. The handsome hunk just released the first teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and even shared the release date of the film. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor hit gold with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He replaced Akshay Kumar and the film became a massive hit. Now, it is time for the third instalment of the hit franchise. As Kartik Aaryan shared the first teaser he also revealed that the film will hit the screens on Diwali 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will bring a major twist to the story. In the teaser, we see in his Rooh Baba avatar. He says that he does not only talk to spirits but he even gets possessed by 'aatmas'. Going by the teaser, one can say that the third instalment of the franchise will be as entertaining as the first two. And that laugh is so spooky.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starred Tabu and in pivotal roles. The film was a massive hit at the box office as it crossed the Rs 250 crore mark. It is one of the highest grossing films in Kartik Aaryan's filmography. He reached a new level of success with this film and now once again he is ready to be the fun Rooh Baba. While he is going to be the male lead, details of other cast members are yet to be revealed.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan even won the Best Actor Award for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Indeed he is pretty excited to be a part of the next.