Introducing the highly anticipated third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, director Anees Bazmee and young superstar Kartik Aaryan are set to create magic on screen once again. Their collaboration has proven to be a winning formula that captivates audiences nationwide.

Anees Bazmee's Vision: The filmmaker's vision for the iconic character of 'Rooh Baba' in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series could only be realized by Kartik Aaryan. Bazmee's confidence in Aaryan's talent was evident in their previous collaboration on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which defied industry odds and drew audiences back to theaters during the pandemic.

Anees Bazmee's Appreciation: Speaking to a leading publication, Bazmee expressed his admiration for Aaryan's dedication and talent. He highlighted Aaryan's ability to bring characters to life and praised their strong working relationship, which dates back to Aaryan's early days in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He also said that he cannot imagine anyone other than Kartik as Rooh Baba.

Kartik Aaryan's Versatility: Aaryan's portrayal of 'Rooh Baba' is not just a character but a crucial element that adds depth and humor to the narrative. His consistent ability to connect with audiences through his performances has garnered praise from both fans and critics alike.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 announcement

: As fans eagerly await Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aaryan's lineup includes other exciting projects such as Aashiqui 3 and a war saga under Dharma Productions, directed by Sandeep Modi. With each new role, Aaryan continues to showcase his versatility and talent, promising audiences more unforgettable moments on the big screen.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to deliver another thrilling chapter filled with mystery, laughter, and exceptional performances. Stay tuned for the magic that this dynamic duo is set to create once again.